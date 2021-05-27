Donation of 60 (Sixty) Optimal Fingertip Pulse Oximeters Sri Lanka Embassy of Lebanon and Syria

Considering the rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka, the Embassy of Sri Lanka to Lebanon and Syria, with the help of a few well – wishers donated 60(Sixty) Optimal Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Sri Lanka through the Foreign Ministry.

These machines are to help patients at the hospitals run by the Ministry of health.

This was as a part of the 2021 Vesak programme. Ambassador Shani Calyaneratne Karunaratne, staff of the Sri Lanka Embassy, Honorary consul Dr. Mhd Moussalam Al Droubi, Madam Mrs. Durre Sammen Al Droubi, Malkanthi Silva, an entrepreneur and President of the Rathnadeepa International Migrant Society Kusum Kosikara,, joined hands to donate 60 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beirut

26 May, 2021