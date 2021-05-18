DMC Sri Lanka: Situation Report - Heavy rains, flooding, landslides (1200hrs on 17-05-2021)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

Due to the recent storm “Tauktae” Sri Lanka experienced heavy rainfall with high winds from 13th May early morning till 14th May and most parts of the South Western region received more than 250mm rain-fall within 24 hours and maximum reported was 336mm in Agalawatta (Kalutara).

As a result due to heavy rainfall, strong winds and few landslides a total of 48,300 people (12,177 fami-lies) got affected in ten (10) districts, since 13th May 2021. Furthermore, 5 deaths were reported and 3 persons suffered minor injuries due to floods and cutting-failures.

As per data 3 houses fully and 860 houses partially have been damaged mostly in the Gampaha, Galle, Matara and Colombo districts. At present in certain places, most of the rivers in these areas are at the threshold level while few reservoirs are also at spill levels.

A total amount of 1,037 people belonging to 243 families have been already evacuated to 25 safety centers set up to assist the displaced. Most of these safety centers are in the Colombo (15), Gampaha (6), Galle (2), Kandy (1) and Kalutara (1) districts. An amount of LKR 33.4 Mn has been allocated by NDRSC for emergency relief purposes for ten districts which are most likely to get affected.

SAR teams of Army and Navy were deployed in all affected areas in the districts of Kegalle, Galle and Gampaha districts who needed assistance. These SAR teams provided cooked meals and drinking water for the displaced persons whilst assisting Electricity Board to rectify electricity failures due to fallen trees and high winds.

Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, DMC together with the military troops worked in close collaboration with the health authorities and local public administrative authorities in providing relief assistance. With the lessons learnt from the current situation, special guidelines are being developed by DMC together with health authorities to mitigate COVID 19 connected evacuation scenarios for the upcoming South West monsoon.

2. CURRENT SITUATION

During the rainy period, few roads were inundated in few areas in Galle, Kegalle and Gampaha districts due to river overflows but at present the floods have receded gradually. Due to the heavy rainfall received, 10 districts got affected and as of today most of the areas are returning to normalcy. Roads have been cleared for transportation and river water levels are receding.

Most affected areas were Kolonnawa in Colombo district; Kelaniya, Biyagama, Gampaha & Attanagalla in Gampaha district; Nagoda in Galle district; Akuressa in Matara district.

Some families were evacuated in Kegalle, Gampaha, Galle and Matara districts due to high risk and resid-ing in 25 safety centres.