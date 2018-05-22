Disaster Response Units and Volunteers of Red Cross Deployed to Flood Effected Areas

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Volunteers and its Branch Disaster Response Units are continuously engaged in assisting the people affected due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Water levels are rising in Nilwala River, Gin River, Kālu River, Kelani River, Aththanugala Oya and Ma Oya and people at down streams are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile, The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) issued Warning Level 03 (Evacuation) to several divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara and Galle Districts for another 24 hours.

13314 people of 3438 families affected and 4 deaths have been reported so far.

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing rainy condition along with cloudy skies in the South-western part of the island is expected to continue during next few days.