22 May 2018

Disaster Response Units and Volunteers of Red Cross Deployed to Flood Effected Areas

Report
from Sri Lanka Red Cross Society
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Volunteers and its Branch Disaster Response Units are continuously engaged in assisting the people affected due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Water levels are rising in Nilwala River, Gin River, Kālu River, Kelani River, Aththanugala Oya and Ma Oya and people at down streams are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile, The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) issued Warning Level 03 (Evacuation) to several divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara and Galle Districts for another 24 hours.

13314 people of 3438 families affected and 4 deaths have been reported so far.

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing rainy condition along with cloudy skies in the South-western part of the island is expected to continue during next few days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.