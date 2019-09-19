Dengue still on the rise in 7 districts

The risk of spreading the dengue fever has not reduced as of yet owing to the prevailing rainy condition, states the National Dengue Control Unit.This situation is especially observed in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts.

The National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health has taken many measures to curb this menace.The Ministry of Health says that the practical implementation of such measures is an important factor in the prevention of dengue and mitigating the risk to the lives of the public.