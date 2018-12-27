Dengue spreading in Western Province

A survey conducted by the Presidential Task Force on Dengue and the National Dengue Eradication Unit has revealed that there is a high risk of dengue spreading in the Western Province.The National Dengue Control Unit states that this program was carried out with the objective of preventing the dengue epidemic in the Western Province. The survey program has been conducted on December 13 and 14.

According to the survey, 57,657 places have been inspected in the Western Province, out of which 12,471 places have been identified as high risk areas for dengue mosquitoes.Accordingly, in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts, the risk of dengue mosquito breeding is more than 20 percent.Religious places in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts have been identified as having a very high risk of dengue mosquito breeding.

The National Dengue Control Unit has further stated that people living in the Western Province can obtain the necessary technical advice from the public health inspectors in their area to protect themselves from the dengue epidemic.According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, for the year 2018, 48669 suspected dengue cases were reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island and 18,012 cases (37 percent) have been reported from the three districts of the Western Province.