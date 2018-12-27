27 Dec 2018

Dengue spreading in Western Province

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 26 Dec 2018 View Original

A survey conducted by the Presidential Task Force on Dengue and the National Dengue Eradication Unit has revealed that there is a high risk of dengue spreading in the Western Province.The National Dengue Control Unit states that this program was carried out with the objective of preventing the dengue epidemic in the Western Province. The survey program has been conducted on December 13 and 14.

According to the survey, 57,657 places have been inspected in the Western Province, out of which 12,471 places have been identified as high risk areas for dengue mosquitoes.Accordingly, in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts, the risk of dengue mosquito breeding is more than 20 percent.Religious places in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts have been identified as having a very high risk of dengue mosquito breeding.

The National Dengue Control Unit has further stated that people living in the Western Province can obtain the necessary technical advice from the public health inspectors in their area to protect themselves from the dengue epidemic.According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, for the year 2018, 48669 suspected dengue cases were reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island and 18,012 cases (37 percent) have been reported from the three districts of the Western Province.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.