Dengue patients exceed 10,000 up to February

A total of 10,607 dengue cases and two deaths have been reported from across the country by February 7, Epidemiology Unit sources said. According to the sources, the public should be vigilant on mosquito breeding sites and take steps to destroy them on a regular basis. At least 30 minutes per week should be allocated to clean mosquito breeding sites. Construction sites are the most notorious dengue mosquito breeding sites.

The highest number of dengue patients, 1,693 was reported from the Colombo district while the second highest number 1,278 was from the Trincomalee district. Gampaha district had recorded 749 dengue cases. A total of 662 dengue patients had been reported from the Kandy district during the past 38 days.Meanwhile medical experts and consultants have advised pregnant women suffering from fever to get admitted to a hospital on the first day and the public to seek medical treatment for any type of fever without delay. All such patients should not attend work or school. All fever patients should take only paracetamol and not Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Diclofenac Sodium, Mefenamic Acid etc which are Non Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) and Steroids such as Prednisolone, Methyl-Prednisolone and Dexamethasone. Those drugs cause Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) which could be fatal, they said.