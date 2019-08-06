06 Aug 2019

Dengue kills 47, ails 234,078 this year

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 05 Aug 2019

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, by August this year 234,078 dengue cases and 47 dengue deaths were reported. Last year 58 dengue deaths were reported. The sources said 47 dengue deaths is alarming since the number was reported in six months. Therefore, the public should take steps to destroy mosquito breeding sites regularly. They should at least use 30 minutes per week in this regard.

The third and fourth types of dengue cases were reported mostly in this season. It was the first and second types of dengue that were reported in the past. The Epidemiology Unit has identified five high risk districts - Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Galle. Colombo recorded the highest dengue cases district wise (7,260).

