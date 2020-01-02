02 Jan 2020

Dengue cases double in 2019

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health has recorded 99,120 dengue fever cases in 2019, nearly double the 51,659 cases seen in 2018.November saw the most cases with more than 21,000.In addition, at least 90 clinically confirmed dengue deaths have been reported from all parts of the country this year. Last year, only 58 dengue deaths were reported, Epidemiology Unit sources said.

Colombo district saw the most cases in 2019 with nearly 20,000, followed by Gampaha district and the Kandy district.With the ongoing rainy condition, the Epidemiology Unit has identified five high-risk districts: Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Galle districts.

Health officials has reminded the public to be vigilant on mosquito breeding sites and destroy them on a regular basis. Sri Lanka saw its worst year with dengue fever in 2017 when a record 186,000 cases were reported.

