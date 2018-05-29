29 May 2018

Decline in rainy conditions; landslide warnings still stand

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 28 May 2018 View Original

The rainy condition prevailing in the country can be observed to be gradually declining, says the Disaster Management Center (DMC), although the water levels in rivers continue to remain the same.According to the National Building Research Organization (NBRO), the landslide warnings issued by the organization, still stand. The organization had issued warnings for Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy and Kalutara districts for the next 24 hours from 5pm yesterday (27).

Meanwhile, all government schools belonging to the Gampaha Education Zone will be closed today (28), as instructed by the Education Minister, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam. Reportedly, several roads in the Gampaha area have been inundated with the overspill of Attanagalu Oya due to the disaster conditions.

Therefore, after considering requests of the parents, it was decided to close all schools in the Gampaha Educational Zone. The schools will reopen on Wednesday (30) and the minister had instructed to cover the relevant academic activities which were scheduled for today, on another appropriate day.

