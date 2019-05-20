A decade on, distrust grows for families of Sri Lanka’s missing thousands

‘My child should know what happened to his father’

Laurel Chor

In Mannar, a sleepy town in northern Sri Lanka, a small construction site sits on a street corner next to stalls selling snacks, car parts, and other sundries. Here at this quiet crossroads last August, authorities discovered what they thought was a remnant of the country’s 26-year civil war: a mass grave containing 325 bodies.

