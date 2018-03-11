Curfew in Kandy ends: Schools to reopen tomorrow

All government schools in Kandy Administrative District which were closed on March 7 owing to the prevailing unrest in parts of the district will reopen tomorrow (12), said Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayke.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara yesterday (10) said curfew will not be imposed in Kandy administrative district.

The decision has been made while considering the peaceful atmosphere which currently exists in the Kandy district and that the area is fast returning to normalcy, Gunasekara pointed out.

Police curfew was imposed within Kandy Administrative District on several occasions in the past couple of days due to the tense situation which prevailed in Kandy since Sunday (4).

However, the Tri-forces and Police have been further deployed for the security of the residents and property, according to Police Media Unit.