CPA Statement on the declaration of a State of Emergency on the 18th July 2022

18th July 2022, Colombo, Sri Lanka: The Centre of Policy Alternatives (CPA) expresses its grave concern about yet another declaration of a State of Emergency by way of Gazette Extraordinary No. 2288/30, dated 17th July 2022. This is the first such declaration by Acting President Ranil Wickremasinghe since assuming office on the 15th of July 2022, and the third such declaration in the country in the past four months. Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa previously declared a state of emergency twice this year, and thrice in the course of his presidency.

