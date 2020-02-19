COVID-19 - Situation Report – 2020.02.18 – 10.00am

An outbreak of pneumonia of unknown reason was first reported on 31st December 2019 from Wuhan City in Hubei Province of China. On 7th Jan 2020, it was diagnosed as “Novel Corona Virus”. On 30th Jan 2020, World Health Organization has declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). On 11/02/2020 the WHO has introduced a short form for the diseases as COVID-19.

The incubation period is reported as 2-14 days.

R0 (Basic reproduction number) is estimated as 1.4 to 2.5. (R0= the number of cases one case generates on average over the course of its infectious period, in an otherwise uninfected or not immune) Ref. European Respiratory Society- www.ersnet.org 29/01/2020