19 Feb 2020

COVID-19 - Situation Report – 2020.02.18 – 10.00am

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (588.59 KB)Full Report

  • An outbreak of pneumonia of unknown reason was first reported on 31st December 2019 from Wuhan City in Hubei Province of China. On 7th Jan 2020, it was diagnosed as “Novel Corona Virus”. On 30th Jan 2020, World Health Organization has declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). On 11/02/2020 the WHO has introduced a short form for the diseases as COVID-19.

  • The incubation period is reported as 2-14 days.

  • R0 (Basic reproduction number) is estimated as 1.4 to 2.5. (R0= the number of cases one case generates on average over the course of its infectious period, in an otherwise uninfected or not immune) Ref. European Respiratory Society- www.ersnet.org 29/01/2020

  • In the current Sri Lankan context, there is no scientific justification to wear face mask routinely by the general public including children.

Local Situation quarantined

  • One (1) confirmed patient at NIID

  • Total number of individuals under observation - 2

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.