A consignment of essential medicine and essential food under the Indian Humanitarian Assistance Program

The second batch of the consignment of humanitarian assistance from the people of India to the people of Sri Lanka arrived in Colombo on 24 th June 2022.

The vessel MV VTC SUN arrived with a consignment consisting of 14.931 MT of rice, 250 MT of milk powder, and more than 38 MT of drugs and other medical supplies. The value of medicines is INR 119 million. The total worth of the entire consignment is more than SLR 3 billion.

The welcome of the vessel was attended by the Honorable Minister of Health Dr.Keheliya Rambukwella , Hon. Minister of Trade and His Excellency the High Commissioner of India, and the relevant Ministry secretaries.