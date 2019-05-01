Cloudy skies, strong winds & showers over the island

The severe cyclonic storm named ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 11.1N, Longitude 86.5E at 02.30 a.m. of 30th April 2019, about 640 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is likely to intensify furthermore and move north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast India. Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery condition is expected over the island and surrounding sea areas. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm also likely at some places elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The severe cyclonic storm named ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 11.1N, Longitude 86.5E at 02.30 a.m. of 30th April 2019, about 640 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is likely to intensify furthermore and move north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast India. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers are likely in the Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas to the South, Southeast, East and Northeast of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph at times. Wind speed can increase up to 130-140 kmph in the sea areas within 300km from the center of the system The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the Northwestern, Southwestern, Southern, Southeastern, Eastern, Northeastern and Northern of Sri Lanka until further notice.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southeast Bay of Bengal to the east of Sri Lanka was located near latitude 9.2N, Longitude 86.9E at 11.30 a.m. today (29), about 600 km east of Batticaloa. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 06 hours and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The system is very likely to move northwestwards off the east coast till 1st May and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery condition is expected over the island during next few days. Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm also likely at some places elsewhere. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 35 27 90 55 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 32 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 30 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 35 25 80 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 31 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 21 14 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 33 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 33 26 80 65 Showers or thundershowers at times