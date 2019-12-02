02 Dec 2019

Central Troops Continue in Search of Land Slide Victims

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original

Sri Lanka Army says that Troops of the Security Forces central are continuing rescue operation in Malapattawa area, Walapane - Nuwara Eliya affected by a landslide that claimed a few lives after torrential rain on Saturday (30).On being informed of the tragedy four officers and 51 Security Forces Central troops belong to 3 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) and Rifle Corps on instructions of Major General Laksiri Waduge, Commander Security Forces - Central rushed to the lands land Slide affected the area and launched rescue and evacuation measures with the help of civilians.

By early Sunday morning troops found two dead bodies inside the pile of earth and several persons missing.Troops recovered the dead bodies of women and a child and handed over them to police for onward arrangements. Rescue operations are still underway.

