CBi Member Network Overview: Sri Lanka

Asia-Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Sri Lanka (A-PAD SL)

The Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management Sri Lanka (A-PAD SL) aims to coordinate and facilitate disaster preparedness, mitigation, disaster risk reduction (DRR), recovery, capacity building and relief activities in Sri Lanka. It works with over 700 companies and over 100 non-governemnal organization (NGO) and government partners. Currently, A-PAD platforms are present in six countries within the Asia Pacific region and their headquarters are based in Japan.

Scope and Focus of Work

A-PAD SL supports the Sri Lankan private sector to engage faster and more efficiently in national disaster management strategies. A-PAD SL’s specific objectives are to:

Complement the Government’s efforts by creating effective public-private partnerships (PPP) when disasters occur

Strengthen community and business resilience

Facilitate civil-military coordination in humanitarian response

Institutionalize business continuity planning (BCP) within corporate businesses

Role in Sri Lanka’s National Disaster Management and Coordination

A-PAD SL is part of the National Disaster Management Coordinating Committee (NDMCC), but also represents the private sector at other government and humanitarian forums. The regional organization also mobilizes resources from its partners to support Sri Lanka during emergencies. Below is a simplified overview of Sri Lanka’s national disaster management and coordination structure, highlighting A-PAD SL’s engagement.

Previous Activities

Since its inception, A-PAD SL has:

Responded to natural hazards and manmade disasters, including flooding, drought, landslides, urban fires, disease outbreaks and violence

Conducted internationally accredited Search & Rescue (SAR) training sessions for civil-military personnel

Promoted public-private partnerships (PPPs) and multi-sectoral engagement in humanitarian response

Sent out early waning messages to its member companies and the public ahead of impending disasters

Strengthened business and community resilience by facilitating capacity building training sessions

Strengthened DRR & BCP strategies of corporates

Empowered local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) & helped revive local economies

Supported education for students faced with challenges

For example, during the floods in June 2021, A-PAD SL, in partnership with a private sector member company, provided 3000 warm meals for flood victims through the “Meals that Heal” initiative. A-PAD SL also coordinated with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) to ensure that the meals could be delivered safely during the COVID-19 lockdown.