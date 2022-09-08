Caught between two stools: humanitarian aid in the Sri Lanka crisis response

This blog is based on a literature review and interviews conducted with humanitarian actors in July and August 2022 for the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub with funding from FCDO, as part of an ongoing programme of real-time analysis of emerging issues in humanitarian crises.

Paul Harvey

Gayathri Lokuge

Sri Lanka is facing a political and economic crisis. Massive protests that led to the resignation of the president, wider political upheaval and a complex economic crisis have created mounting humanitarian needs. People are struggling with shortages of fuel and medicines, and with growing food insecurity, exacerbated by rising inflation. A WFP and FAO food security assessment found that 6.3 million people or 30% of the population is food insecure. A Save the Children survey found that more than two-thirds of families do not have enough to eat, 85% have lost income since the onset of the crisis and one in 10 have lost their income completely.

