Bodies of three people went missing after landslide in Walapane recovered

The bodies of three persons who went missing after a landslide in the Munwatta, Malapattawa area of Wlapane in Nuwara Eliya have been recovered.District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara said a couple and two school children went missing after, due to the heavy rain fell in the Walapane area at around 7:30 pm yesterday an earth mound above the Mahanuwara- Walapane Road in Munwatta area buried their house, which was below the road.

The body of the missing couple and the girl who was scheduled to sit for the A / L examination next year have been recovered by the officers of the Nuwara Eliya Army Camp conducting the recovery operations, police and residents of the area.The District Secretary said further search operations are underway to recover the body of the other girl who was preparing to sit for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination commencing tomorrow (02).

The family had been warned of the landslide risk and advised by the Disaster Management Unit to evacuate the house.State Minister of Railways C B Ratnayake has arrived at the location to observe the search operations.Meanwhile, measures have been taken to provide cooked food to the families in the Norwood and Maskeliya families who were affected by the heavy rains.The District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara said with heavy rains yesterday (30) vegetable cultivation in the Nuwara Eliya, Hawaeliya and Kadapola Galpalama areas has been severely damaged.