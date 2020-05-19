Blockage under Wakwella Bridge cleared by Navy to avert possible threat of flooding

The Navy removed logs and debris collected at the underside of Wakwella Bridge in Galle and made its free flow of water, as prior preparation of averting a possible threat of flooding, on 18th May 2020.

Since the prevailing stormy weather in the island, the water level of Gin Ganga is expected to be increased. As a prior preparation for possible flood situation, the Navy removed large bamboo trees, logs of trees and debris underside of the Wakwella bridge which was blocking the free flow of Gin Ganga. Naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command along with a team of Navy divers engaged in this strenuous task and made free down flow of water, under the guidance of Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kassapa Paul.

Further, 11 Nos. of Naval Rescue and Relief Teams have been deployed to assists the people in any emergency, at Thawalama, Hinidumma, Udugama, Nagoda, Bulathsinhala, Giriulla, Rathnapura and Palindanuwara areas which are under the threat of flooding. These teams are consists of the sailors attached to the Rapid Response Rescue and Relief (4RU) unit and the Special Boat Squadron of SL Navy