Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 May - 4 June 2018)

SRI LANKA

Early monsoon rains caused flooding and landslides affecting nearly 46,000 families and killing 24 people. The worst affected provinces are Southern, Western, North-Western and Sabaragamuwa. There is no request for international assistance.

MYANMAR

A tropical storm made landfall on the coast of Rakhine State on 29-30 May, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to nine states and regions in Myanmar. Three people were killed and almost 200 houses were damaged in Rakhine State. In Yangon region, two people were injured and more than 750 houses and other buildings were damaged. Local organizations and the Government’s Department of Disaster Management (DDM) provided assistance including food, construction materials and cash to affected families in both areas.

Armed clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army (AA) in Paletwa Township,

Chin State, displaced approximately 70 people in recent weeks, bringing the total number of newly displaced to some 480 people since November 2017. Local organizations and the DDM have provided food, clothes, tarpaulins and cash assistance to newly displaced people sheltering in make-shift tents in Zin Buang Pyin village in Paletwa. Humanitarian organizations are currently conducting a rapid assessment of needs in the affected area.

AFGHANISTAN

Flash floods in Takhar Province last week affected around 700 people, according to initial reports.

In Bamyan and Daykundi provinces, snowfall has destroyed crops and orchards in areas already experiencing reduced harvests due to ongoing drought. While in Helmand Province, 150,000 heads of livestock have died, and the water table has significantly dropped in nine districts, due to the drought.

BANGLADESH

Between 22 - 30 May 2018, 503 refugees living in camps in Cox’s Bazar and at risk of landslides or floods, were relocated to safer areas. More than 660 people were affected by weather-related incidents including landslides during the same period. To date, over 25,000 people have been relocated within the camps either to safer areas, or to facilitate construction and improvement works.5

INDONESIA

On 1 June, Mount Merapi erupted three times spewing ash approximately 6,000 metres into the air. The volcanic ash was reportedly moving to the north-northwest and southeast-south of the volcano, and thin ash rain was reported in the northern part of Sleman District. An estimated 200 people in Glagaharjo village (Sleman District) temporarily left their homes, but have now returned. In Boyolali District 500 people were evacuated to a temporary IDP centre. A three kilometre “no-activity” zone remains in place