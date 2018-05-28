Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 - 28 May 2018)

SRI LANKA

Early monsoon rains and landslides have affected over 43,600 families and killed 23 people. The worst affected provinces are Southern, Western, North-Western and Sabaragamuwa.

Rains are expected to temporarily reduce and ease flood levels. 43,600 families affected

INDONESIA

On the night of 21 May 2018, the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) raised the alert level of Mount Merapi from Level I (Normal) to Level II (Alert). Mount Merapi is located at the boundary of Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces, in the area of Klaten,

Magelang, Boyolali and Sleman districts.

With the rise of the alert level, the 3 km radius from the crater became a no-activity zone area. 298 residents from Sleman District and 362 from Boyolali District were evacuated to safe areas as a precaution. Phreatic eruptions occurred on 21,22,23 and 24 May spewing ash between 700 to 3,500 meters in height.

On 22 May, volcanic ash rain fell in nine villages in Sleman and Klaten districts.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

As of 28 May, partners distributed 343 MT of food to 79,671 people across communities in Western,

Southern Highlands, and Hela provinces.

A 7.5M earthquake on 26 February 2018 affected an estimated 544,000 people in four highland provinces of Papua New Guinea and left 270,000 people in need of life-saving assistance. Over 58,200 people remain displaced in 11 care centres and with host communities.

AFGHANISTAN

In the past week, conflict across Afghanistan has displaced 22,500 people, according to initial reports, and 2,200 people were affected by flash floods in Badakhshan, Faryab and Takhar provinces. The total number of verified internally displaced people in 2018 has now reached 114,994. Humanitarian assistance was provided to 37,000 displaced people, vulnerable returnees and refugees, this week. More than 18,000 people affected by natural disasters, notably flash floods, have also received assistance. 22,500 people displaced

DPR KOREA

According to field monitoring, there is a reduced possibility of a dry spell in 2018. This is due to a higher level of water observed in reservoirs for irrigation. While the water level is still below the average it is an increase from last year's levels. However, average, temperatures are significantly lower than last year. If colder weather continues, this may slow crop growth and therefore see lower than average harvest results in 2018.

FIJI

A ‘Strong Wind Warning’, a ‘Heavy Rain Warning’ and a ‘Damaging Heavy Swell Warning’ are in force in Fiji. Heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast from 28 May and may continue into the 29th. There is a high threat of flash flooding, a threat which is elevated during high tides.

Communities living in low lying coastal areas and flood and landslide prone areas are advised to be alert and take necessary precautions.