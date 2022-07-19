Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 July 2022)

SRI LANKA

Household food security and the nutrition situation in Sri Lanka is set to deteriorate as the economic crisis ensues, according to WFP and FAO’s recent Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM). Nationally, 6.3 million people were found to be food insecure (28.3 percent). Of these, at least 65,600 people are severely food insecure. Skyrocketing food costs are making it harder for the population to meet their food needs. About 6.7 million people are not consuming adequate diets and 5.3 million people are reducing the number of meals eaten. Incomes in the last three months have plummeted. About two in five households reported that their income has been cut in half. To cope with the lack of food, 5 million people are using crisis or emergency livelihood coping strategies that are likely to impact their medium to long-term capacity for income-generating activities and food security.

MYANMAR

In the southeast of Myanmar, an escalation in fighting has further exacerbated the security and humanitarian situation, resulting in further civilian casualties and new displacement. According to partners, since the beginning of July, approximately 18,370 people have fled their homes to safer locations in the southeast. This includes at least 12,300 people from 18 villages in Kyaukkyi Township in eastern Bago; 1,000 people from 7 villages of Thayetchaung Township in Tanintharyi Region; 1,500 people in Thaton Township in Mon State; 500 people in Hpa-an Township in Kayin State; 3,000 people in Mogaung; and 70 people in Waingmaw Township in Kachin. The actual number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is likely to exceed these figures but prevailing security conditions and poor communications do not allow for broad verification. According to UN figures, as of 11 July, the total number of IDPs within Myanmar remains above one million (1,130,000), including 783,400 IDPs displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover and 346,600 people who remain displaced as a result of previous conflicts.

Landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) continue to claim lives and pose risks to the safety and security of civilians. According to local media and partners, two civilians, including a child, were killed and another two were injured in three townships in Rakhine State and one civilian was injured in Nawnghkio Township in northern Shan due to landmine incidents between 1 and 9 July.

AFGHANISTAN

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the afternoon of 18 Jul, in South-Eastern Region, Khost and Paktika Provinces, affecting Barmal, Giyan, and Spera districts. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Spera district, Khost Province, only 3 km from the 22 June earthquake. According to preliminary reports, houses cracked and collapsed in Giyan and Spera, with eight people reportedly injured in Giyan and another 40 households in Spera reportedly displaced to neighboring villages. As of the evening of 18 July, one health partner reported treating four people with injuries, of which two with severe wounds. Mobile health teams have been deployed to different locations. The full extent of damages is not known at the time of reporting due to limited connectivity and coverage on the ground.

CHINA

Floods, flash floods and mudslides have affected western parts of China since 17 July, resulting in casualties and damage. According to media reports, six people have died and 12 are missing, with a total of 22,300 people affected in Sichuan Province (south-western China). In Gansu Province (north-western China), 3,000 people have reportedly been evacuated in 80 villages and towns, with a total of 97,000 people affected. National authorities have dispatched more than 400 rescue workers for search and rescue efforts in Sichuan Province