Army troops continue their flood-relief roles

Ferrying of stranded civilians on boats, road clearance work, evacuation of victims or threatened people from earthslip-prone areas, supply of immediate snacks and meal packets, transport of the affected to nearest relief centres, provision of first-aid or hospitalization assistance, etc are among major tasks being performed by 14 Gemunu Watch troops of the 613 Brigade under the 61 Division in the flood-ravaged general areas of Elpitiya, Neluwa, Thawalama, Baddegama, Yakkalamulla, Nagoda and Niyagama since torrential rains hit the area on Wednesday (12) evening.

Minor earthslips and landslides displaced a fair number of low-lying areas of Neluwa Warukanda where people had to be evacuated amid heavy downpours and stormy winds. Disaster Management Centre employees and civilians also co-operated with troops in some worst-hit locations for clearance of road passage as huge trees that have fallen on roads had to be removed at first, despite stormy rains.

General Officer Commanding 61 Division and 613 Brigade Commander on the guidelines issued by the Commander of the Army are closely supervising and coordinating relief work in consultation with the Commander, Security Forces- West as this report was pasted on Saturday (15) morning.

In the meantime, 6 Sri Lanka Artillery (SLA) troops, alert to swelling water levels in Nagoda GN Division moved to most vulnerable areas this morning (14) and assisted evacuation of a few families to safer areas, irrespective of continuing torrential rains and stormy winds.

The operation was effected under the guidance of the 141 Brigade Commander and the General Officer Commanding of the 14 Division with support of the 6 SLA, Commanding Officer.

Meanwhile, troops of the 12 Sri Lanka Field Engineers under command to the 61 Division carried out similar disaster relief assistance work for flood- affected civilians along Pitigala-Walallawita road which remained non-motorable due to torrential rains and flooding on Friday (14).

Similarly, troops of the 3 Gemunu Watch, located in Matara under the 613 Brigade are still conducting search and rescue operations and disaster relief activities in the general area of Akuressa where the Nilwala river has overflowed.

In the meantime, 6 Sri Lanka Artillery troops early this morning (15) rushed to the heart of Gampaha town and its suburbs in order to provide relief and rescue flood-affected civilians, most of who remained stranded in their homes after flood levels submerged their homes, business places and shelters. Spilling of Attanagalu Oya and other waterways that run across the town completely became inundated with flood waters cutting off supply avenues.

6 Sri Lanka Artillery Troops under the command of the 141 Brigade using their emergency boats rescued more than 100 trapped civilians, including children and elderly civilians and ferried them to temporary relief centres.

SL Army