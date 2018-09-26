Army provide water to drought affected communities in Wanni

Sri Lanka Army troops in the Wanni continue to supply drinking water to the communities affected by the prevailing drought in the region. According to Army media, about 45,000 drought-affected people, are being provided with water by the troops of Security Force Headquarters- Wanni in Vavuniya.

Army authorities initiated this community welfare programme last week (20) after learning of the difficulties faced by people in the region in obtaining drinking water for their daily requirements.