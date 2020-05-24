Army engages in flood relief efforts

In addition to their commitments to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, Sri Lanka Army troops have stepped up providing flood relief for affected communities island-wide.

The relief efforts come as a part of an extension of the Army’s non-military roles – military aid to civil communities (MACC).

Heavy rains resulting from inclement weather have adversely affected creeping normalcy in a post-police-curfew period eased since May 18.

The torrential rains have resulted in flash floods and landslides in 16 districts in the country.

Sri Lanka Army troops of the 3rd Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) of the 111 Brigade under command to the 11 Division of the Security Force Central provided relief assistance to flood affected villagers in Gampola area on Wednesday (20).

Meanwhile, the troops also assisted the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) workers who were also involved in relief work etc.

Major General Keerthi Costa, Commander Security Forces Central, Major General Senarath Bandara, General Officer Commanding 11 Division and 111 Brigade Commander closely supervised those relief roles in coordination with the Commanding Officer of the 3 SLSR during the day.

Similarly, the 8th Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) troops of the 611 Brigade under the 61 Division of the Security Force Headquarters West recovered a dead body of a woman buried under a mound of earth after her house was reduced to rubble due to torrential rains in Kegalle.

Meanwhile, the 20th Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment troops of the 613 Brigade in Matara under command to the 61 Division of the Security Force Headquarters West assisted clearance of premises in flood-damaged houses and affected main roads on Sunday (May17).

In addition, troops provided assistance in repairing 34 damaged houses at Elpitiya in the Galle district under the supervision of 613 Brigade Commander.