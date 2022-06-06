Army assists flood affected people

Sri Lank Army troops of 12 Sri Lanka Engineers in quick response sprang into action to facilitate safe passage and evacuation of GCE (O/L) candidates trapped in swelling flood waters at some places.

According to SL Army media, Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) troops in Biyagama area provided immediate relief to about 50 flood affected families in Yatawatta, Madiya and Gemunu Mawatha areas. Troops cleared broken tree branches from roads to facilitate the vehicular movement.

Army troops are working closely with state agencies, Police and the Disaster Management Centre in order to respond to emergency situations due to the prevailing inclement weather in many parts of the country.