Army assists flood affected communities in Badulla

Sri Lanka Army (SLA) troops rushed to assist flood affected people in Badulla after torrential rains had caused disruptions to normal life there during the past several days.

SLA media reports, about one hundred troops of the 112 Brigade of the Security Force Headquarters - Central had volunteered to assist communities affected by floods and landslides at Dehiyanwala, Muthiyangana temple, Water Board, PHI Office and Sumanathissagama localities in Badulla during past 72 hours.

Troops helped in evacuating people to safer locations, clearing waterways to enable the uninterrupted flow of flood water, road clearing and traffic handling.

Inclement weather has seen heavy rainfall in most parts of the country especially in the hills.

Badulla, an important hill station in the Uva Province is one of the places that had seen considerable damages caused by adverse weather in the past week.