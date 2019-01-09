09 Jan 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Emergency Relief for Flood Victims in Sri Lanka

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 08 Jan 2019

On 31st December 2018, the second relief team, consisting of AMDA Sri Lanka, St. John Ambulance Sri Lanka and the AMDA nurse, arrived at Kilinochchi, a northern province of Sri Lanka. (Kilinochchi is one of the worst-affected districts by flooding and where the first team had conducted relief activities.)

On 1 st January, the team visited Kilinochchi General Hospital, the major hospital in the region. Following the visit, the team met with Chief of Regional Director of Health Services in his office. Both visits were aimed to explore the current status in the flood affected areas in Kilinochchi and to discuss further relief effort in those areas.

Based on the discussion, the second relief team distributed relief supplies at the five locations in Kandavalai Village, Kilinochchi such as 1) one first-aid box each to the Divisional Secretariat Kandavalai and the Kandavalai village office, 2) 50 mosquito nets and stationery sets to the affected families and children at the village office, 3) one first-aid box to two schools each, and 4) schoolbags containing stationeries to 51 children in the Village. Furthermore, upon local request, the team offered 3 sets of schoolbags with stationeries to the affected children living in impoverished families in Kamaleswari village.

Although water of the main road in Kilinochchi has receded, the scene in the affected area such as fallen trees tell how strong the flooding was. On the other hand, part of the areas the relief team visited has remained flooded.

According to Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre, as of 2 nd January, two deaths have been confirmed, 197 people from 47 households are still evacuating, and a total of 125,528 people from 40,282 households have been affected by this disaster.

