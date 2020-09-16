Against all odds: Persevering during conflict, disaster and a pandemic

By Suseekaran Sandrasekaram (Susee)

Livelihood and Case Management and Project Coordinator

IOM Sri Lanka

I have worked with IOM Sri Lanka in the Northern region of the island for the past six years as Project Coordinator. The region has seen many hardships, including a civil war, which lasted three decades, a tsunami, and the Easter bombings of 2019.

During the war, there were many security concerns, threats to safety, and limited or restrictive access to certain locations and health facilities. All of this led to acute shortages in food, medicines and essential supplies. There were sudden curfews imposed on the region. It was a very challenging time for the community, and for our staff.

In the wake of the pandemic, a similar situation of uncertainty and fear has emerged. In fact, it’s created even more anxiety because our enemy is invisible and has destabilized the whole world. It has made many people very anxious: whether it’s not knowing if their family members abroad are safe and healthy; or not knowing when stranded family members can return home safely – COVID19 has created an unprecedented sense of uneasiness.

My family constantly worries about my safety – “Have you eaten? Who are you with? When will you get home?” … There are many calls every day. And every day I remind them of the importance of carrying on the work that we do: If not me, who?

In the past, several of my humanitarian friends were gunned down by unidentified groups while travelling from their homes, offices, and to the field. This increased my family’s stress and made them fearful. But my work is essential, and I will continue.

Today, our work also takes us to at-risk zones, so the threat of contracting the virus is always present in our minds. We are working twice as hard to reassure everyone, keep our projects running smoothly, while also maintaining all health and hygiene protocols. Some days are more challenging than others. During those times, I remind myself of why I work for IOM.

As part of IOM, I am a firm believer that humane and orderly migration benefits individuals and their communities and is essential for the development of our country. The rich culture and heritage of Sri Lanka, and the desirable effects of well-managed migration inspire me to continue my work. Helping the most vulnerable people of my country to make well-informed decisions on migration and helping those who return to the country to reintegrate with their community is a crucial step to advancing our country’s development.

Not all heroes read minds, Susee reads migrants their rights.

Suseekaran Sandrasekaram is one of thousands of IOM staff working on the frontlines of the world’s crises. On World Humanitarian Day, we pay tribute to the courage, dedication and determination of the real-life heroes who provide relief to millions of people globally.