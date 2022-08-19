Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Sri Lanka (19 August 2022)

Joint media release with:

The Hon Pat Conroy MP, Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

19 August 2022

Australia will provide an additional $25 million to help Sri Lanka meet urgent food and healthcare needs, as it confronts its worst economic crisis in 70 years.

During this challenging period, Australia stands with the people of Sri Lanka, especially those experiencing severe hardship.

This additional support brings Australia’s Official Development Assistance response to $75 million.

Our support will be delivered through UN agencies to provide food, health and nutrition services, access to safe water and essential support for those at risk, including women and children.

Australia’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka supports our mutual interest in a secure and resilient Indian Ocean and reinforces our 75 year-strong relationship built on cooperation and community connection.

The extra humanitarian assistance is in addition to the $23 million in ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23.

