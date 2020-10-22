Access to Examinations Amidst Disasters - Guidelines for Conduct of Examinations in Emergencies

A-PAD/CBi Sri Lanka formulated National Guidelines for Conduct of Examinations in Emergencies in partnership with the ministry of Defence, Disaster management Centre and the Department of Examinations.

Grade 5 scholarship and General Certificate Examination - Advanced level is being held from 11th october to 6th november 2020 countrywide. 694,518 students will be sitting for their examinations in over 550 examination centres. The Guidelines were formulated with all relevant stakeholders which is extensively used for the conduct of examination amidst the second wave of COVID-19.