36 Navy relief teams stand ready for possible emergency following inclement weather

Sri Lanka Navy as of now has kept 36 relief teams ready to extend relief measures to people, in the backdrop of inclement weather conditions reported in several areas of the island.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Western Naval Command has sent 02 relief and rescue teams to Rathnapura and 04 teams to Kalutara, on standby.

In addition, 21 more relief and rescue teams in the Western Naval Command and 09 similar teams in the Southern Naval Command have been kept on their toes for swift deployment, if need be.

SL Navy