18 Jul 2019

29,123 dengue cases reported Island-wide

A total of 29,123 dengue cases and 58 dengue deaths had been reported from all parts of the country within this year by July 17th , the Epidemiology Unit sources said.According to the sources, the highest number of dengue cases, 6297 had been reported from the Colombo district while the second highest number, 3825 had been reported from the Gampaha district. The third highest number of dengue cases, 2724 had been reported from the Galle district.

The Colombo Municipal Council reported a total of 1234 dengue cases during the same period. The other parts of the Colombo district recorded a total of 5063 dengue cases. The total number of dengue cases reported from the Western Province is 12,624. A total of 4239 dengue patients had been reported from the country in May while a total of 5498 dengue patients reported from all parts of the country in last month (June). A total of 3023 dengue patients had been reported from all parts of the country up to today in this month, the epidemiologists said.

