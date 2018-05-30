30 May 2018

23 People have been killed and over 160,000 people are affected in 20 Districts - Update 6 (28th May)

Report
from Sri Lanka Red Cross Society
Published on 28 May 2018 View Original

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Sri Lanka continued from 20th May 2018, have killed at least twenty-three people, and more than 160,000 people are affected in 20 District as of yesterday.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However, Kalu Ganga & Attanagalu-oya is at flood level but falling slowly.

South-west monsoon has gradually establishing over Bay of Bengal however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time.

