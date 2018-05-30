23 People have been killed and over 160,000 people are affected in 20 Districts - Update 6 (28th May)

Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Sri Lanka continued from 20th May 2018, have killed at least twenty-three people, and more than 160,000 people are affected in 20 District as of yesterday.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However, Kalu Ganga & Attanagalu-oya is at flood level but falling slowly.

South-west monsoon has gradually establishing over Bay of Bengal however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time.