13 Aug 2019

1,124 houses damaged: 4,918 people affected

Report
from Government of Sri Lanka
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original

At least 17 houses were completely damaged while 1,124 houses were partially damaged leaving 4,918 people affected due to the gusty winds that blew across the county from Wednesday night to, Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said.

He told that the affected are from Ratnapura, Vavuniya, Kegalle, Puttalam, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Kurunegala, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Anuradhapura districts.“Steps would be taken to pay compensation after considering the estimated damage caused to each house.

We request the affected people to coordinate with their respective Grama Niladhari to prepare necessary documents to obtain compensations,” Kodippili said.Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said prevailing windy conditions over the country and surrounding sea areas was expected to reduce during the next few days.“There is a possibility for the sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts (Particularly in the afternoon and night),” it said.

“Wind speed is likely to increase up to (40-50) kmph at times elsewhere,” it added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North- Western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Mannar, Jaffna and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are also likely at some places in Western, Central, North-Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

