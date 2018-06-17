UNICEF statement on the arrival of migrant children in Spain

Statement by Afshan Khan, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia

GENEVA, 17 June 2018 - “We at UNICEF are relieved that all 123 children, including 60 unaccompanied children, have landed safely on the coast of Spain and are in good care after a distressing 8 days at sea.

“Spain has not only done the right thing by taking in these extremely vulnerable children and pregnant women but has shown an example to other countries, on both sides of the Mediterranean, to share responsibility on migration and act in accordance with humanitarian principles and international law.

“From our partner Intersos on board the Italian Coastguard ship, ‘Dattilo’, we know that many of the 123 children, including 60 unaccompanied and separated children, have experienced a dreadful ordeal, exposed to violence, torture, suffering from scabies, seasickness, dehydration and sheer exhaustion after more than a week at sea.

“While on board, our partners have helped identify the most vulnerable children giving them information, psychosocial support and health and hygiene care.

“We are grateful and confident that Spain will now offer these children not only safety, care and health services on dry land, but a chance to have their best interests determined in a timely and protective manner.”

Notes for editors:

UNICEF has partnered with the Italian Coast Guard since late 2016 and has identified and supported more than 3,000 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) and distributed 1,675 emergency kits during 42 missions. Italy has seen some 14,000 sea arrivals so far in 2018, a significant decrease from recent years.

There were 60 unaccompanied and separated children on board the three boats - 52 boys and 8 girls - 28 from Eritrea, 14 from Sudan, 6 from Guinea Conakry, 3 from Mali, 2 from Nigeria, 2 from Ghana, 2 from Guinea Bissau and 3 from Senegal, Gambia and Chad, respectively. The Spanish National Committee for UNICEF is working with the relevant authorities, making specific recommendations to ensure that the reception and protection systems respect the needs and rights of the children.

