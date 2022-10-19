UNHCR Spain Factsheet - September 2022

Arrivals: 19,947 persons arrived in Spain by land and sea, 8% less than in 2021: 8,928 arrived through the Western Mediterranean route and 11,019 to the Canary Islands (12% more than in 2021).

Asylum applications: As of July, 66,703 persons applied for asylum, an increase of 112% compared to 2021. 68 percent were Venezuelans and Colombians, 7 per cent Peruvians and 3 percent Moroccans.

Protection rate: The recognition rate is 16% and the protection rate including humanitarian stay permit has reached 37%. 41 percent of asylum seekers reside in Madrid.

HIGHLIGHTS

On World Refugee Day, UNHCR and the National Association “Spain for UNHCR” turned the Madrid-Chamberí subway Station into an air-raid shelter like the ones in Kyiv or Kharkov. Chamberí subway Station, built in 1919 served as an air-raid shelter during the Spanish Civil War and is now a museum. Through immersive guided tours and testimonies of refugees living in Spain, visitors experienced the different stages of the refugees’ plight and the difference we all can make in refugees’ lives.

Statelessness

A Spanish court recognized as a Spanish citizen a girl who lacked a birth certificate because she was born in transit in Morocco, while her mother was travelling from Cameroon to Spain. This is the first time a minor born in transit has been granted Spanish nationality, in line with the Statelessness Convention and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Spain acceded to the Statelessness Conventions in 1997 and 2018 and has had a statelessness determination procedure since 2001.

UKRAINE REFUGEE SITUATION RESPONSE

As of 30 September, 144,668 refugees from Ukraine are currently present in Spain and registered for temporary protection.

Spain extended the scope of the EU Temporary Protection Directive to Ukrainian nationals living in Spain before 24 February. Centres for Reception, Assistance and Referral in Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Malaga were set up. UNHCR is present providing legal counselling, identifying and referring persons with specific needs and conducting capacity-building activities. In practice, third-country nationals living in Ukraine before the war face difficulties in accessing Temporary Protection, as they are required to prove their legal relationship with Ukrainian refugees or their inability to safely return to their country of origin. UNHCR also collaborates with Ukrainian associations, disseminating legal information and socio-economic opportunities for refugees. It also carries out surveys and focus group discussions to learn about their intentions, needs and situation in Spain.

During a visit in Andorra, UNHCR assessed the protection environment for the refugees from Ukraine and reaffirmed its availability to provide support to the authorities.