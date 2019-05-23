UNHCR Spain Factsheet, May 2019

From January to April 2019, 35,887 persons applied for asylum in Spain. The five main nationalities were Venezuelan, Colombian, Nicaraguan, Hondurans and Salvadorians. Spain is currently the 3rd EU country in asylum applications. Until April 2019, 8,512 persons arrived to Spain. The number of sea arrivals reached 6,716 persons, whereas 1,796 entered Spain through the enclaves. This is an increase of 28% in comparison with 28% the same period in 2018. At least 137 persons were reported dead or missing during these first four months.