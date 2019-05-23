23 May 2019

UNHCR Spain Factsheet, May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (567.86 KB)

From January to April 2019, 35,887 persons applied for asylum in Spain. The five main nationalities were Venezuelan, Colombian, Nicaraguan, Hondurans and Salvadorians. Spain is currently the 3rd EU country in asylum applications. Until April 2019, 8,512 persons arrived to Spain. The number of sea arrivals reached 6,716 persons, whereas 1,796 entered Spain through the enclaves. This is an increase of 28% in comparison with 28% the same period in 2018. At least 137 persons were reported dead or missing during these first four months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.