UNHCR Spain Factsheet, February 2021

Spain has ranked among the three EU countries receiving most asylum claims since 2018. Despite COVID-19 impact on access to territory and asylum procedure, applications remained high in 2020.

In 2020, 84% of applicants came from Latin American countries. The protection rate remained at 5%. Challenges on quality and access to asylum procedure and reception conditions are gradually being improved.

With a change in migratory sea routes in 2020, the Canary Islands have become the main entry point for mixed flows of refugees and migrants, including of unaccompanied children.

