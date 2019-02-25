UNHCR Spain Factsheet, 15 February 2019

In 2018, 58,569 persons arrived to Spain by sea and 6,814 did it through the enclaves. In addition, the number of asylum applications in 2018 substantially increased, reaching 55,668.

In January 2019, 4,612 persons arrived to Spain through coastal areas, Ceuta and Melilla. In the same period, 6,644 persons applied for asylum. UNHCR carries out its protection work towards ensuring information and adequate identification of protection needs of arrivals, and supporting access to and quality of the refugee status determination procedure.