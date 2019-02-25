25 Feb 2019

UNHCR Spain Factsheet, 15 February 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (427.14 KB)

In 2018, 58,569 persons arrived to Spain by sea and 6,814 did it through the enclaves. In addition, the number of asylum applications in 2018 substantially increased, reaching 55,668.

In January 2019, 4,612 persons arrived to Spain through coastal areas, Ceuta and Melilla. In the same period, 6,644 persons applied for asylum. UNHCR carries out its protection work towards ensuring information and adequate identification of protection needs of arrivals, and supporting access to and quality of the refugee status determination procedure.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.