UNHCR Spain Fact Sheet, June - November 2019

Spain continues to be the third largest recipient of asylum applications in Europe this year. Since 1 January 2019, Spain received 107,542 asylum applications, a 110% increase compared to the same period. (Figures as of 31 November 2019)

Most applications were submitted by Venezuelans (37,313), followed by Colombians (25,949) and other persons originated from Central America (16,084 from Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador). Among applicants originating from sub-Saharan African countries, Malians registered the highest numbers of applications (1,162, 80% increase compared to 2018).