UNHCR Refugee and Migrant Arrivals to Europe in 2019 (Mediterranean) (January - September 2019)

OVERVIEW

Between 1 January and 30 September 2019, some 81,300 refugees and migrants arrived via the three Mediterranean routes from North Africa and Turkey. Most crossed the Eastern Mediterranean from Turkey. Arrivals in 2019 most commonly originated from Afghanistan, Syria, Morocco and Algeria.

In 2019, 46% of arrivals were men, 21% women and 33% children.

Due to the high risks associated with crossing the Mediterranean Sea, it is estimated that some 1,042 refugees and migrants have died between January and September 2019, a 44% decrease as compared to the 1,853 deaths in the same period in 2018. Most deaths occurred between North Africa and Italy.