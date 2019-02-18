18 Feb 2019

UNHCR Refugee and Migrant Arrivals to Europe in 2018 (January - December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (492.64 KB)

Total Arrivals

2018: 141,500
2017: 185,100
2016: 373,700
2015: 1,032,400

Between 1 January and 31 December 2018, some 141,500 refugees and migrants arrived via the three Mediterranean routes from North Africa and Turkey. Most crossed the Western Mediterranean from Morocco and Algeria to Spain. Arrivals in 2018 most commonly originated from Guinea, Morocco, Mali and the Syrian Arab Republic.

In 2018, 64% of arrivals were men, 15% women and 22% children.

Due to the high risks associated with crossing the Mediterranean Sea, it is estimated that some 2,277 refugees and migrants have died between January and December 2018, a 27% decrease as compared to 3,139 deaths in the same period in 2017. Most deaths occurred along the route from North Africa to Italy.

