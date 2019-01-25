UNHCR Europe Monthly Report (November 2018)

ARRIVAL TRENDS AND FIGURES

Between 1 January and 30 November, 131,100 refugees and migrants reached Europe via the three Mediterranean routes compared to almost 171,430 arrivals in the same period in 2017. This marks a 25% reduction from the previous year’s arrival figures, showing a continued declining trend of the overall arrivals numbers to Europe. After a spike in October, arrivals dropped in November with over 10,080 people reaching Europe.

Figures from previous years show that arrivals in November tend to drop in comparison with other autumn months. Most confirmed arrivals so far this year have been to Spain, with some 58,965 arriving by land and sea compared to almost over 44,100 in Greece and some 23,000 in Italy.

Primary nationalities amongst arrivals in 2018 so far were from Guinea,

Morocco and Mali.

CYPRUS: Some 540 people arrived to Cyprus by sea thus far in 2018. Syrians make up the majority of those arriving to Cyprus.

GREECE: Nearly 44,100 refugees and migrants have arrived by land and sea in Greece, with 67% arriving by sea so far in 2018. Overall arrivals have increased by around 35% compared to those who arrived in the same period in 2017. Arrivals in November decreased significantly with some 2,100 people reaching Greek shores compared to 4,070 from the previous month. Some 24,100 people were intercepted or rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard (TCG) at the sea borders of Turkey, majority of which took place in the Aegean Sea. In November, an estimated 1,190 individuals were rescued or intercepted by TCG, which is lowest figure since the beginning of the year. At the Greek land border in Evros, a total of nearly 14,500 people have crossed into Greece this year. Some 750 crossed during November, half compared to the 1,550 who arrived through Evros the previous month. The three top countries of origin of arrivals by sea so far in 2018 remain Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

ITALY: Nearly 23,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Italy by sea in 2018 by the end of November. Continuing the downwards trend of arrivals compared to the same period in 2017 (over 117,000), just over 980 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores in November, an 80% decrease compared to the 5,645 arrivals in November last year. In November, 52% of arrivals by sea to Italy departed from Libya, while 16% departed from Tunisia and 20% from Turkey. On 24 November, 264 refugees and migrants arrived in Pozzallo, having departed from Misrata, Libya: new arrivals landed spontaneously, without SAR interventions by authorities or NGOs. Among the various nationalities arriving by sea in Italy in November the majority were from Eritrea and Tunisia. As of 30 November, over 3,400 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) reached Italian shores.

On 7 November, forty-four refugees were resettled from Libya to Italy. Furthermore, fifty-one refugees and asylumseekers, including women, children and vulnerable persons, arrived from Niger to Italy on 14 November, following evacuation from Libya to Niger. Evacuated persons originate from Cameroon, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. The vast majority of them experienced detention and serious abuse in Libya, and were evacuated to Niger in the context of UNHCR’s Emergency Transit Mechanism.

MALTA: A total of 1,445 people arrived in Malta by boat in 2018 (of whom 425 were relocated to other EU Member States). This represents a major increase in arrivals by sea as in 2017 there was no disembarkation of rescued persons taking place in Malta, apart from a small number of medically evacuated individuals. The 2018 boat arrivals are the highest since 2013 when 2,008 arrived by sea to Malta. Nearly 150 refugees and migrants reached Malta’s shores in November by boat. Among the various nationalities arriving by sea in Malta in November the majority were from Ivory Coast, Mali and Guinea Bissau”. Meanwhile, in 2018 Malta also had regular arrivals by other means (ferry and air). The number of people who applied for asylum in Malta in 2018, increased by 42% compared to 2017.

SPAIN: A total of 58,965 refugees and migrants have reached Spain both by land and sea so far in 2018, representing an increase of 128% compared to the same period in 2017 (over 25,900). Arrivals by land and sea to Spain in November (5,660) dropped from October with an average daily arrival number of 189. This is a slight increase of 21% compared to the 4,680 refugees and migrants who arrived to Spain in November last year. The five most common nationalities of sea arrivals in Spain are Moroccans, Guineans, Malians, Ivoirians and Algerians. The most common nationalities of land arrivals are Syrians, Guineans, Algerians, Palestinians, and Malians.

WESTERN BALKANS: Arrivals to the Western Balkans region continued in November, with people entering the region from Greece and Bulgaria, the vast majority of them trying to transit, via fYR Macedonia and Serbia, or via Albania and Montenegro, further through Bosnia and Herzegovina, to eventually continue onward to their final destinations in EU Member States. As of 30 November, 23,132 refugees and migrants were reported to have entered Bosnia and Herzegovina, including 1,931 in November, entering mostly from Serbia or Montenegro. So far in 2018, of the 23,132 arrivals, 1,356 people were eventually able to lodge asylum claims in BiH, including 44 in November. The number of newly arriving refugees and migrants went down 62% vis-à-vis October (5,057). Main countries of origin of new arrivals include Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. It is estimated that there were approximately 5,300 asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants in the country at end of November. Many attempt to move onwards through Croatia and it is estimated that, as of end November, 4,100 were accommodated in shelters throughout the country. So far in 2018, of the 15,014 arrivals in Serbia, 292 people eventually lodged asylum claims, including 34 in November. According to Serbian authorities, 4,165 refugees and migrants were assisted in the country in November, Serbia, 93% of whom were accommodated in 16 different government-run Reception/ Transit or Asylum Centres. By end November, 5,400 refugees and migrants were reported to have arrived in Albania, including 409 in November, which is 15% less than in October (484). So far in 2018, of the 5,400 arrivals, 4,095 people asked for asylum in Albania, including 365 in November. The flow remains transitory in nature; with the vast majority of new arrivals leaving the country after a few days. At the end of November an estimated 4,030 refugees and migrants were reporting to be present in Serbia, followed by 3,990 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 250 in Albania, 110 in Montenegro and 45 in former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.