18 Jun 2019

UNHCR Europe Monthly Report (May 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (951.91 KB)

TRENDS AND KEY FIGURES

In May, 6,300 refugees and migrants arrived to Europe, primarily via Greece, Spain and Italy. Overall arrivals to Greece increased marginally compared with the previous month (3,198 versus 3,020), while arrivals to Spain (1,928 versus 1,539) increased by 20% and those to Italy rose (255 versus 782). So far this year just over 27,800 refugees and migrants arrived to Europe via the three Mediterranean routes compared to 43,569 that arrived in the same period last year, marking a 36% decrease.

GREECE: In May, almost 3,200 refugees and migrants arrived by sea (84%) and land (16%) to Greece, with a 33% reduction in comparison to the nearly 4,735 arrivals in May 2018. As of the end of May, the 2019 arrivals to Greece (14,300) are 26% less than the same period in 2018 (19,500) and 67% more than in 2017 (8,600). Those reaching Greece in this period mainly originated from Afghanistan (40%), Iraq (13%), the Syrian Arab Republic (13.5%) and the State of Palestine (12%). In addition, the number of persons rescued or intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guards after departing from the Turkish coastline is almost 9,600 since the beginning of the year, consistent with the same period in 2018 (9,800 individuals). At the land border, 510 people arrived to Evros in May, 56% less in comparison with the previous month (1,160).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.