11 Jun 2018

UN High Commissioner for Refugees welcomes Spain’s decision to allow Aquarius to dock

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original

GENEVA - Today’s decision of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain to exceptionally allow a rescue ship, Aquarius, to dock in his country is courageous and welcome. It ends what was becoming an increasingly difficult and untenable situation for the crew of the Aquarius and the more than 600 rescued people who were aboard.

Irrespective of how European countries choose to manage their sea borders, the principle of rescue at sea is one that should never be in doubt. I would welcome opportunity to discuss with concerned governments arrangements for search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and to avoid any repetition of the situation in which the Aquarius found itself.

My office stands ready, as always to work with countries of Europe and the Mediterranean to ensure that saving lives and maintaining asylum remains our shared priority.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Italy, Carlotta Sami, sami@unhcr.org, +39 335 679 47 46
In Geneva, Charlie Yaxley, yaxley@unhcr.org, +41 79 58 08 702
In Madrid, Maria Jesus VEGA, vegam@unhcr.org, +34 91 556 35 03

