18 Jan 2019

Spain: Open Arms Search and Rescue Vessel Denied Permission to Conduct Mission

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

The Spanish Directorate General of Merchant Marine under the Development Ministry has denied permission for the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms search and rescue vessel to conduct its mission in the central Mediterranean.

The vessel, which operates between Libya and Southern Europe, docked in southern Spain on December 28 with the 311 refugees and migrants it had rescued a week earlier off the coast of Libya, after both Italy and Malta denied it entry. It had been due to set sail again on January 8 but complying with the decision from the Spanish Directorate General of Merchant Marine, Barcelona’s Port Authority prohibited it from leaving, a Proactiva Open Arms spokeswoman confirmed.

Proactiva Open Arms denounced the decision that has been applauded by Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, as political, and appealed it requesting permission to carry out “observation and surveillance tasks in the central Mediterranean”. The Spanish Directorate General of Merchant Marine, which rejects the accusation of political motivation, stated that the fact that the vessel is forced to navigate long distances constitutes a breach of maritime law.

Oscar Camps, founder of Proactiva Open Arms and owner of the boat, stated to El País: “The Open Arms must be the most audited boat in Spain, we have everything in order. If all the ships that cross the area are denied the dispatch because, if they rescue they will not be able to disembark in a nearby safe harbour, there will not be more vessels in the Mediterranean”.

In June 2018, the Spanish Prime Minister allowed the Aquarius, a boat chartered by the aid groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, to dock in Spain with more than 600 refugees and migrants on board but refused the vessel to dock again in August.

Spain became Europe’s main entry point for migrants last year, overtaking Greece and Italy. Both countries have introduced measures to prevent rescued migrants from disembarking at their ports. More than 55,000 migrants arrived in Spain by sea in 2018, according to the UN refugee agency.

For further information:

UNHCR, UNHCR warns over Mediterranean rescue capacity, September 2018

ECRE, The Struggle Continues for Civilian Search and Rescue in the Med, November 2018

ECRE, Proactiva rescue ship released, crew members remain under investigation, April 2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.