Spain: Irregular Migrants Arrivals Drop by 52% in April thanks to Cooperation with Morocco

Arrivals of irregular migrants in Spain dropped by 52% in April 2019 compared with the same month last year, thanks in particular to cooperation with Morocco, Spanish daily newspaper ABC pointed out on Thursday.

ABC was referring to a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that indicates that a total of 820 illegal migrants arrived in Spain last April, compared with 1,706 in the same period of 2018 (-52 %).

Quoting an authorized source at the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, ABC notes that this significant decline is mainly due to the success of the dismantling of smuggling networks, as a result of the security cooperation and information exchange between Morocco and Spain.

These operations have multiplied in recent months, the newspaper said, noting that the downward trend in migrant arrivals has been observed since the beginning of the year.

ABC shed light, in this regard, on the "positive role" of Morocco in "alleviating the migratory pressure", noting that the kingdom is itself under an enormous migratory pressure as a transit country, with the presence on its territory of thousands of sub-Saharan migrants trying to reach Europe.