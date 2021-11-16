Spain: Increasing the supply chain agility for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic response - A real-time case study

Context and Scope

The objective of this document is to disseminate the experience of the Spanish Red Cross (Spanish RC) in the face of the importation of large volumes of humanitarian aid during the emergency phase in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that it can serve as a reference, source of inspiration or help to other Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies that are immersed in similar situations, or wish to reflect on their readiness levels for possible similar future scenarios.

Traditionally, many European National Societies have been donors of aid, with experience in logistics operations for the export of essential goods, through appeals by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as a multilateral and coordinated response to humanitarian crises in other countries, mostly far away from Europe. The high demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for the response to the COVID-19, has generated a paradigm shift in their role from acting as traditional "donors" to becoming "recipients" of humanitarian aid. Were we prepared as organizations for a change of direction in the logistics flow and were we ready to properly manage large scale imports of material in a short period of time? Are there experiences from other, IFRC members more used to receive humanitarian aid, from whom we could learn to increase our response capacities?

On the other hand, the document outlines the strategy used by the Spanish RC to increase its supply chain agility, by diversifying supply channels and especially by making use of the collaboration with the private sector. The case presented in this document is context specific. Response and logistics management needs to be adapted to the national regulations and characteristics of each country/environment.

The problem: getting the material quickly and import facilitation

The rapid global spread of the pandemic led to an enormous increase in the need for protective equipment for both health workers and the general population as a means of containing infections. The limited global production of PPE, concentrated in a small number of countries (mainly China) after years of offshoring strategies to reduce costs, together with the halt of commercial airline activity as a result of restrictions on the movement of travellers imposed by many countries, led to market shortages.

The lack of a special facilitation process to import relief equipment required to minimise the negative effects of disasters or pandemics may result in longer lead times if the cargo is blocked at customs and may result in extra demurrage or storage fees.